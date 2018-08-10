ALLEGANY, N.Y. (AP) — State wildlife officers have seized three king cobras and other venomous reptiles from a New York home.
The Olean Times Herald reports that Department of Environmental Conservation officers obtained a warrant Thursday morning to search a home in the town of Allegany, on the Pennsylvania border 60 miles (96 kilometers) southeast of Buffalo.
Officers say inside they found three king cobras and other venomous species, along with numerous turtles, kept in enclosures throughout the home, located near St. Bonaventure University.
The reptiles were taken to the Buffalo Zoo.
It’s illegal in New York state to own venomous snakes.
The man living at the house hasn’t been charged.
Native to Asia, king cobras are one of the deadliest snakes in the world and can grow up to 18 feet (5.5 meters).