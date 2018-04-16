JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Federal and state law enforcement officers say they have arrested 31 documented gang members in and around Mississippi’s capital city.
U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and U.S. Marshal George White announced the arrests Monday. That culminated work by several police departments and other agencies in the metro Jackson area during the previous week.
They say those arrested were in gangs such as the Gangster Disciples, Vice Lords, Simon City Royals, Latin Kings and Aryan Brotherhood.
Names of those arrested were not immediately released.
Officers say some guns were seized, and some people were found with illegal drugs, including marijuana and crystal methamphetamine.