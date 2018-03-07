SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) — Both Sandpoint police officers in northern Idaho wounded in a shootout have been released from hospitals.

Officer Eric Clark was released from Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene on Tuesday following surgeries to treat wounds to the hand and neck.

Officer Michael Hutter was released from Bonner County Hospital on Monday after being shot in the leg and chest.

Sandpoint Police Chief Corey Coon says the shootout happened at about 3 a.m. Monday after the officers responded to a call from a home and started talking with the person who made the call.

Coon says that while they were talking, a man came out of the home and opened fire, hitting both officers.

The officers fired back, and 28-year-old Brandon Kuhlman of Sandpoint was later found dead in the residence.