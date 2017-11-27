DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say law enforcement officers descended on Des Moines International Authorities for what turned out to be a false alarm about a shooting.
The officers headed to the airport around 8 p.m. Sunday. Des Moines television station KCCI reports that the call that spurred the quick response was made by a woman with mental health issues. Police say she reported shots being fired at a van.
The officers found no evidence of a shooting. She was taken to a hospital.
Information from: KCCI-TV, http://www.kcci.com