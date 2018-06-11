Share story

By
The Associated Press

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — Police officers in suburban Denver shot and killed a man who was wanted for kidnapping, auto theft and domestic violence.

Westminster police say officers in Northglenn asked for assistance Sunday night in stopping a vehicle carrying the suspect after it sped away from officers trying to make a traffic stop.

Northglenn police later disabled the car and the man ran away.

When officers caught up with him they saw he was armed. A Northglenn officer shot and killed him. The man’s name has not been released. Police did not specify what type of weapon he had.

There are no reports of officers being injured.

