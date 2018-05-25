GRESHAM, Ore. (AP) — Police killed a small bear that was roaming near an apartment complex in Gresham, Oregon.
Gresham police told KOIN-TV there were reports of a bear Thursday. Another report around midnight indicated the animal had moved further into town.
It was killed early Friday.
Police said they had no choice because the bear was in a residential area.
The bear’s body was transferred to Oregon State Police.