GRESHAM, Ore. (AP) — Police killed a small bear that was roaming near an apartment complex in Gresham, Oregon.

Gresham police told KOIN-TV there were reports of a bear Thursday. Another report around midnight indicated the animal had moved further into town.

It was killed early Friday.

Police said they had no choice because the bear was in a residential area.

The bear’s body was transferred to Oregon State Police.