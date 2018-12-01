BANDON, Ore. (AP) — Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier will not file criminal charges against the officers involved in the fatal shooting of a 65-year-old man in Bandon.

The World reports that after investigating the Nov. 3 incident, Frasier found all six officers justified in their use of deadly force.

Frasier says he also discovered evidence that showed Robert Foster had planned his confrontation with officers by placing explosive materials in his truck, arming himself with guns and refusing to speak with negotiators after numerous attempts.

Evidence suggests, Frasier says, that Foster was trying to cause the police to believe he was going to set off the explosive device in hopes the police would shoot him.

He says when that did not work, Foster pointed a shotgun at officers and fired one round. Officers returned fire and stuck Foster six times.

Foster was pronounced dead shortly after.

___

Information from: The World, http://www.theworldlink.com