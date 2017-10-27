SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts authorities say two police officers were hospitalized after their cruiser was struck by a suspect’s car during a chase.
A spokesman for the Springfield Police Department says the chase started when police tried to pull over a driver with outstanding arrest warrants Thursday evening. The driver led officers on a low-speed pursuit for several minutes before he crashed into a police cruiser head-on.
Both the officers and the suspect were hospitalized. Police spokesman Ryan Walsh says the officers’ injuries are minor.
The suspect has been arrested and is facing multiple charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, refusing to stop for a police officer and driving to endanger.
