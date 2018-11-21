TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Officers shot and killed a man who police say opened fire on them outside a Walmart in Alabama. A second person was found dead in the man’s car.
State Bureau of Investigation Lt. Jon Riley says the officers were responding to a call reporting a possible kidnapping about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday in Talladega.
Al.com reports the man and the person whom he was accused of abducting were found dead in his vehicle. Riley says authorities don’t know if the suspect and victim knew each other.
One officer was shot and another was injured, but not by gunfire. They’re both expected to recover.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Flamingo freezes on flight south, crashes onto Siberian road
- Americans, Canadians are warned not to eat romaine lettuce VIEW
- 'I believed we were going to die': An elevator in a Chicago skyscraper fell 84 floors, requiring a dramatic rescue of six people
- Anti-vaccination stronghold in North Carolina hit with state's worst chickenpox outbreak in 2 decades
- Homeless Samaritan tale raised $400K. Police say it's a lie