JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Three New Jersey police officers and a former officer have pleaded not guilty to charges in a June car chase that ended with officers kicking and dragging a burning bystander.

The Jersey Journal reports attorneys for officers Eric Kosinski and Francisco Rodriguez, Lt. Keith Ludwig and former officer MD Kahn entered the pleas Monday in Hudson County Superior Court.

The four face charges including aggravated assault, and Kahn and Kosinski are charged with attempted murder. All were suspended without pay. Kahn was fired in connection with an unrelated matter.

Authorities say they chased a man whose car resembled one used in a shooting and kicked the driver of an unrelated car set afire following a crash. Attorneys for several defendants have said their clients were just doing their jobs.

