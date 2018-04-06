HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — Two Massachusetts police officers and two emergency medical technicians were been taken to the hospital because of possible exposure to the powerful opioid fentanyl.
Police say the officers and the EMTs were responding to an apparent overdose in Holyoke at about 7 p.m. Thursday.
Lt. Isaias Cruz says after the overdose victim was revived, the officers started feeling dizzy and weak.
Fire Capt. Kevin Cavagnac says the two EMTs also started experiencing symptoms of exposure to fentanyl, which is many time more powerful than heroin.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- YouTube shooter was angry over ‘adpocalypse’
- Searchers find cellphone where SUV went off California cliff
- How Fox News host Bill O’Reilly silenced his accusers
- Woman says she reported abuse of 6 children dead, missing in SUV crash 5 years ago
- A Japanese woman tries to save man's life in sumo ring, is ordered out as 'unclean' WATCH
They were all treated at Holyoke Medical Center. The EMTs and at least one of the officers was later released.
Cavagnac says the hospital was placed on lockdown for a short period to prevent cross contamination.