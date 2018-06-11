ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Two Pennsylvania corrections officers who oversaw a work-release inmate that died after suffering from an asthma attack have been disciplined.

The Erie Times-News reports 48-year-old Felix Manus died at a hospital Monday morning after suffering from an asthma attack May 30 in Edinboro.

His family’s lawyer John Mizner says the Erie County corrections officer failed to quickly call for medical care for the man.

County Director of Administration Gary Lee says the county did not know of Manus’ medical condition until after the asthma attack.

Lee declined to share the identity of the officers involved, or say what kind of discipline they received.

Court records show Manus had been ordered to serve three months of work release for failing to pay $750 in child support.

___

