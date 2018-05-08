HEBRON, Neb. (AP) — The Thayer County sheriff and a deputy have captured an inmate who escaped from the county jail in Hebron.

Authorities say 29-year-old Lance Powers fled custody Monday while being escorted from his cell to another location in the jail. He ran out the front door of the Sheriff’s Office, which sits next to the courthouse, with Sheriff David Lee in pursuit.

Several people helped Lee by pointing out Powers’ path through town. Lee and Deputy Marty Rose caught him near the city swimming pool.

Powers had been jailed awaiting action on accusations of nonpayment of child support, failure to appear and driving under suspension.