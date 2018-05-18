WARSAW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a western Missouri police officer has wounded a 16-year-old after the teen shot the officer in his ballistic vest.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Friday in a tweet that the shooting happened in Warsaw, which is located about 90 miles (144.83 kilometers) southeast of Kansas City.
The tweet said an officer encountered the teen while responding to a report of a suspicious person. The tweet says the teen fired his handgun, striking the officer in his vest. The tweet said the officer then returned fire, striking the teen.
Both were transported to hospitals. The officer has been treated and released. The tweet didn’t describe the teen’s condition, and the patrol didn’t immediately return a phone message.
