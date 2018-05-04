MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — A veteran Connecticut police officer will serve three years of probation and gets to keep her job after pleading guilty to striking a handcuffed suspect.

Under a plea deal, New London Officer Deana Nott was also ordered Thursday to perform 50 hours of community service, pay a $1,000 fine, and complete an anger management course after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of criminal deprivation of rights by force.

The Day reports that the judge said Nott, an 18-year veteran, “tarnished the badge,” but under tha plea deal has a chance to “re-shine the badge.”

Nott apologized in court.

Prosecutors say Nott struck the 37-year-old man in the face in June 2016 as he struggled with officers trying to place him in a cruiser following his involvement in a fight.

