WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors will try to persuade a Florida judge that a fired police officer should stand trial for fatally shooting a stranded black motorist nearly three years ago.
A two-day hearing begins Monday for former Palm Beach Gardens Police Officer Nouman Raja. He says he should be protected by Florida’s so-called “stand your ground law.”
Raja’s attorneys want Judge Samantha Schosberg Feuer to dismiss manslaughter and attempted murder charges against their client for the 2015 shooting of 31-year-old Corey Jones. Jones was legally carrying a handgun when he was killed.
Raja says Jones pulled the gun on him while he worked undercover in plainclothes. Prosecutors say Raja’s negligence made Jones think he was a robber.
If the case proceeds, the 40-year-old Raja is scheduled for trial in July. He could get a life sentence if convicted.