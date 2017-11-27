HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer was injured and a suspect was killed when shots were fired in Alabama.

News outlets report that Huntsville police Sgt. Jonathan Ware says three officers responded to a domestic call between a man and a woman on Sunday night and were met by an armed man. Ware says shots were fired, but investigators say they’re not sure who fired first.

Ware says an officer was struck, and another officer fired back, killing the armed man.

The officer was taken to Huntsville Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg and released Monday morning.

The deceased man has not been identified.

Ware says police don’t know the man’s relationship to the woman who called police.