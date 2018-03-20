LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a Lawrence police officer has been shot in the leg during firearms training.

Police described the Monday afternoon shooting at a Fraternal Order of Police lodge as an accident in a news release. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the officer was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

The release says the preliminary investigation indicates the officer was wounded when equipment became entangled inside the firearm’s trigger guard, causing the weapon to discharge. No other details were provided about the shooting.

