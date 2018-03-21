LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Lawrence police officer who was accidentally shot during a training exercise is out of the hospital.
The police department says the officer was shot Monday afternoon at a police lodge southwest of the city.
The Lawrence Journal-World reports a preliminary investigation found the shooting occurred when equipment became entangled in a trigger guard, causing the officer’s gun to fire. The department did not explain what type of equipment was involved.
Officer Drew Fennelly said Tuesday no crime was involved. The department is investigating to determine if any policies were violated.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Teen shoots girl in Maryland school, killed in confrontation VIEW
- Austin bombing suspect blows himself up as SWAT moves in VIEW
- Package bound for Austin explodes at Texas FedEx facility; second package recovered
- Neighbors baffled after naming of 24-year-old suspect
- Ex-Playboy model sues to break silence on Trump
Fennelly would not release the officer’s name but said he was a two-year veteran.
The shooting occurred during on-duty, state-required firearms training.
___
Information from: Lawrence (Kan.) Journal-World, http://www.ljworld.com