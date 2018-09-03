ATLANTA (AP) — A police officer has been shot near a Walmart store in Georgia.
Local media outlets report the officer was flown to a hospital Monday afternoon following the shooting in Covington. His condition was not immediately known.
Police say officers were responding to report of a shoplifting, when the suspects ran behind the store and fired, hitting one of the officers.
One suspect was shot and killed at the scene; two others are in police custody.
The incident happened at about 1 p.m. Monday. Covington is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.