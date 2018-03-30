MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A Medford police officer shot and wounded a suspect who authorities say was armed with a rifle.

Oregon State Police Lt. Mark Duncan says officers responded Thursday to a report that 41-year-old William Shelton was menacing with a firearm at a home that included children.

A SWAT team and hostage negotiators arrived when Shelton wouldn’t leave the home.

Duncan says Shelton eventually came outside, firing several shots from a rifle. A Medford police office then fired a round that hit Shelton in the upper chest. He is expected to survive.

The officer who fired has been placed on leave until the investigation is over.