MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A Medford police officer shot and wounded a suspect who authorities say was armed with a rifle.
Oregon State Police Lt. Mark Duncan says officers responded Thursday to a report that 41-year-old William Shelton was menacing with a firearm at a home that included children.
A SWAT team and hostage negotiators arrived when Shelton wouldn’t leave the home.
Duncan says Shelton eventually came outside, firing several shots from a rifle. A Medford police office then fired a round that hit Shelton in the upper chest. He is expected to survive.
The officer who fired has been placed on leave until the investigation is over.