CEDAR LAKE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a northwestern Indiana officer shot and wounded a 74-year-old man who came out of his home and raised a handgun toward the officer.
Authorities say the man called 911 on Friday, requested medical attention at the home in the southern Lake County town of Cedar Lake and hung up.
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said a Cedar Lake officer who arrived at the house ordered the man to drop the gun several times and fired in order to protect himself and neighborhood residents.
Cedar Lake Deputy Police Chief Carl Brittingham says the man gave no details to the 911 operator why he wanted medical help.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- US launches missile strikes in Syria VIEW
- Ohio teen makes frantic 911 calls as he is crushed to death in minivan
- Billionaire seeks to split California into 3 states
- Trump cries "slime ball" after former FBI director slams him
- Trump pardons Scooter Libby, says he was 'treated unfairly'
The man was taken to a hospital for treatment, but information about his condition wasn’t released.
No police officers were injured.