PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A retired Philadelphia narcotics officer who pleaded guilty to exchanging drugs for sex with two women has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that 50-year-old Stanley Davis spent much of Monday’s hour-long sentencing hearing with his head in his hands, occasionally wiping away tears.

Davis pleaded guilty last summer to one count of distribution of controlled substances. He apologized to the judge for his actions “and everybody I let down.”

Prosecutors said he approached the women in Kensington, a neighborhood hard-hit by the opioid epidemic, and eventually started giving them crack and heroin for sex in New Jersey motels and his police-assigned car.

One of the women was later accused of driving under the influence in a crash that killed her grandmother.

