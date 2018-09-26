LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky police officer says a white officer who pulled over a black pastor this month followed orders of what to do in “these neighborhoods.”

The Courier Journal reports police say the Rev. Kevin Cosby was stopped this month after making an improper turn. Cosby is president of Simmons College and senior pastor of St. Stephen Church.

Cosby’s daughter called for a review of what she says was a racially motivated traffic stop. Louisville police First Division Maj. Eric Johnson says in an email obtained by the paper that there’s “absolutely nothing” to support that claim.

Johnson, who’s white, says a decrease in crime is due to aggressive patrolling in “these neighborhoods” and “Cosby isn’t immune from traffic violations.” Councilwoman and attorney Jessica Green says that tactic won’t be tolerated.

Police are reviewing the stop.

___

Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com