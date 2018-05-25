DIXON, Ill. (AP) — The school resource officer authorities say stopped a gunman who began firing inside an Illinois high school says “I was not going to let him get away.”
Officer Mark Dallas told NBC’s Today Show he was in his Dixon High School office May 16 when he heard gunfire in the hallway. Dallas says he recognized the gunman and knew he needed to stop him from entering the gym, where graduation rehearsal was being held.
Dallas says he yelled at 19-year-old senior Matthew Milby Jr. and the two exchanged shots. Dallas chased Milby outside, arresting him after shooting him in the shoulder.
Dallas’ son Josh was in the gym. He says he heard his dad’s voice and “knew he would protect us all.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Lava from Hawaii volcano enters ocean from 3 flows VIEW
- Trump cancels summit with Kim; North Korea still wants talks VIEW
- Trump Twitter ruling: What a Washington woman did to get blocked by the president
- Mauled in Montana woods, grizzly-bear researcher walks 2 miles with fractured skull for help
- George Zimmerman tells court he's $2.5 million in debt
Milby is being held on $2 million bail.