LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a Las Vegas police officer received minor injuries after he fell while chasing a person of interest.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports police spotted the person late Thursday night on Cameron Street near Harmon Avenue and Decatur Boulevard.

Police Lt. Kurt McKenzie says the person fled on foot as officers approached. Police gave chase and one of the officers slipped on wet pavement during the pursuit.

McKenzie says the injuries were minor.

