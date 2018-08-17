FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan police officer has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor after his personal gun accidentally fired into the floor of a high school gymnasium as he watched a wrestling tournament.
Flint Police Lt. Mark Boudreau entered the plea Friday to the charge of reckless discharge of a weapon.
The Flint Journal reports the incident occurred when Boudreau’s son was competing in a tournament on May 5 at Fowlerville High School, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northwest of Detroit. Boudreau was off-duty at the time.
Pleading no contest isn’t an admission of guilt but is treated as such for sentencing. Boudreau’s attorney says the charge will be held under advisement by the Livingston County District Court until May, and that it’ll be dismissed as long as Boudreau complies with all court orders.
Information from: The Flint Journal, http://www.mlive.com/flint