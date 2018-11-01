LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky say a man arrested in connection with school shooting threats had written a manifesto outlining his plan to be “the next school shooter.”
Media outlets are reporting new details about Dylan Jarrell disclosed Thursday in court.
Kentucky State Police Trooper Josh Satterly said Jarrell had an assault-style weapon in his car and was “moving the attack up” when authorities stopped him last month. Satterly says police searched Jarrell’s home and car and found a “threatening manifesto” detailing a planned school attack. He says it included contact information for news outlets Jarrell planned on sharing his manifesto with.
Jarrell’s attorney says there’s no proof Jarrell was going to carry out an attack, calling it a “thought crime.”
Jarrell has pleaded not guilty to terroristic threatening and harassing communications charges.