DEPTFORD, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer was involved in a shooting in Deptford, New Jersey.
Spokesman Bernie Weisenfeld of the Gloucester County prosecutor’s office says a Deptford Township officer was involved in the gunfire at about 3:45 p.m. Saturday in a strip mall area near the Deptford Mall.
There are reports that the incident began an attempted shoplifting and a suspect or suspects fled after which shots were reported in the parking lot.
Police and prosecutors are investigating. There was no immediate word on injuries or arrests.
