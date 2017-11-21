COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say a 15-year-old girl has been charged with assault after she threw bleach into the eyes of a police officer who was breaking up a fight between groups of teenagers.
Media outlets report that Howard County police say the altercation was reported about noon Sunday in Columbia. Officers began separating the groups, authorities say, when a girl began running toward a group of people near some officers.
Police say the girl threw bleach that was in a cup at an officer and people standing nearby.
The department says Officer First Class Harold Tolbert, a 16-year-veteran of the force, got bleach in his eye. He was treated and released at a hospital, but remains on medical leave.
Most Read Stories
- Everett’s bikini baristas head to federal court to argue for freedom of exposure
- A Washington syrah was named second best wine in the world
- Anthony Bourdain's 'Parts Unknown' came to Seattle: What did you think of the episode?
- Parents, adult son believed dead in Sammamish murder-suicide
- Look at some of the weird places people put shared bikes in Seattle
The 15-year-old girl was charged as a juvenile with assault.