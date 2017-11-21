COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say a 15-year-old girl has been charged with assault after she threw bleach into the eyes of a police officer who was breaking up a fight between groups of teenagers.

Media outlets report that Howard County police say the altercation was reported about noon Sunday in Columbia. Officers began separating the groups, authorities say, when a girl began running toward a group of people near some officers.

Police say the girl threw bleach that was in a cup at an officer and people standing nearby.

The department says Officer First Class Harold Tolbert, a 16-year-veteran of the force, got bleach in his eye. He was treated and released at a hospital, but remains on medical leave.

The 15-year-old girl was charged as a juvenile with assault.