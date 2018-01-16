LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer in southeastern North Carolina was injured when his partner’s gun accidentally discharged.

Multiple media outlets report Lumberton police Officer James Walters suffered injuries that aren’t life-threatening when he was shot Friday.

Lumberton police said in a news release that Walters was injured when Officer Aaron Revels’ service weapon accidentally discharged.

The release says the Lumberton Police Department has requested assistance from the State Bureau of Investigation, which is standard operating procedure.