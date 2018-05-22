HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio correctional officer seriously injured in an off-duty motorcycle crash has died.
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says 54-year-old Sgt. Carol Seals died Tuesday at Kettering Medical Center.
Authorities say Seals was learning how to drive her three-wheel motorcycle in southwestern Ohio’s Preble County when she crossed a road and struck the wall of a barn May 12.
She was not wearing a helmet and suffered severe head injuries.
Seals joined the Butler County Sheriff’s Office in 2005. Sheriff Richard Jones says Seals was hard-working and was loved by everyone she worked with.