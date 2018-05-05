NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say the last of nine police officers injured when a barn exploded during a standoff in Connecticut has been released from the hospital.
The Hartford Courant reports the officer went home on Saturday and is “resting comfortably.”
The officer and eight others were hurt Wednesday night, several hours after police received a call about a man barricaded in a North Haven house. A woman told police she had escaped after being held hostage for several days by her husband.
The explosion in the barn behind the house left the man dead. Authorities haven’t determined the cause of the blast.
___
Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com