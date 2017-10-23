CLEARLAKE OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say three people have been shot, including a California Highway Patrol officer, in the Northern California community of Clearlake Oaks.

CHP Officer Kory Reynolds says the injured officer responded to a report of a shooting near the post office and was following a suspect Monday morning when the person fired at him. Reynolds says the shooter was later taken into custody.

Police say the CHP officer was wounded in the leg and is expected to recover.

Reynolds did not have information about the condition of the two others who were shot.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department lifted a shelter-in-place order around the Clearlake Oaks post office Monday afternoon.