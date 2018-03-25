CHICAGO (AP) — A federal correctional officer has been indicted for accepting bribes and smuggling contraband into a downtown Chicago jail.
The U.S. Department of Justice says Friday that 28-year-old Rafael Lizak pocketed bribes from two inmates in exchange for delivering contraband over a several month period last year. The inmates would then sell the contraband to others detained in the federally-operated Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago.
The contraband includes cellphones, synthetic marijuana and cigarettes.
Lizak and the two inmates have been indicted on charges of bribery and could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted. The three also face up to five years imprisonment for additional charges of conspiracy to provide a prohibited object to a prison inmate.
