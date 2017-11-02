BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Police in Bismarck aren’t releasing the name of an officer involved in a shooting — in part because the officer is invoking a new law that expands the rights of crime victims.

The officer was attacked after responding to a call at a Bismarck motel on Oct. 15. Police say he was punched in the head and had his eyes gouged before he shot and wounded his attacker.

Chief Dan Donlin tells The Associated Press the officer invoked Marsy’s Law, approved by voters just last year. Donlin says names are typically released after shootings are reviewed by the state — but he’s not sure that will happen now.

Jack McDonald, an attorney who frequently represents North Dakota media outlets, said withholding the officer’s name is a “perversion” of the law.