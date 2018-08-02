DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey police officer under investigation for the fatal shooting of an alleged shoplifter has been accused of excessive force in the past.

Philly.com reports that at least two women have filed complaints against Deptford Police Sgt. Kevin Clements, who fatally shot LaShanda Anderson.

Police had responded to a shoplifting incident in June. Authorities say Anderson tried to run over two officers with her car as she fled. Clements fired his weapon striking Anderson twice.

A woman Clements had pulled over on suspicion of driving intoxicated settled a civil lawsuit against the officer for $20,000 after she says she was thrown to the ground during the arrest. Another woman alleged the officer punched her in the face while dispersing a crowd at a bar.

Phone numbers listed under Clements’ name had been disconnected Thursday.