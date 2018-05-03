MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts police officer has been injured in an early morning car crash with a suspected impaired driver.

Milford police say the crash between the cruiser and the Lexus sedan occurred at about 2 a.m. Thursday.

Video and images from the scene showed extensive damage to both vehicles.

Police say the officer was taken to the hospital with a concussion and some bruises but is expected to recover.

The woman is facing charges of operating under the influence and failing to stop for a flashing red light. Witnesses say a man and a young child were also in her vehicle.

No names were released.