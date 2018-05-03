MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts police officer has been injured in an early morning car crash with a suspected impaired driver.
Milford police say the crash between the cruiser and the Lexus sedan occurred at about 2 a.m. Thursday.
Video and images from the scene showed extensive damage to both vehicles.
Police say the officer was taken to the hospital with a concussion and some bruises but is expected to recover.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- As girls arrive, Boy Scouts change name of flagship program
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He was one of millions of Chinese seniors growing old alone. So he put himself up for adoption. VIEW
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Giuliani: Trump repaid Cohen $130K for payment to porn star
The woman is facing charges of operating under the influence and failing to stop for a flashing red light. Witnesses say a man and a young child were also in her vehicle.
No names were released.