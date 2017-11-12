BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A police officer has been hospitalized in Connecticut after a minivan crashed into his cruiser.
Authorities say the crash happened around 4 a.m. Sunday in Bridgeport after the minivan ran through a stop sign. News 12 reports the police officer’s cruiser was totaled.
Police have not shared the extent of the officer’s injuries. The minivan’s driver was also hospitalized, and his injures are not life-threatening.
Police say the driver was cited for failing to stop.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Burien, the town Trump cast a spell on, is waking up a very different place | Danny Westneat
- Analysis: What went wrong in Washington's 30-22 loss at Stanford
- Seahawks to get visits from Byron Maxwell and Trovon Reed as team prepares for life without Richard Sherman
- Huskies’ playoff dreams die on The Farm in 30-22 loss to Stanford