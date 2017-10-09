COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio police say a fellow officer was hospitalized after a car struck his cruiser while he was helping a stranded motorist.

Columbus Police Sgt. Stephen Carr says in a Facebook post the crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 670.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Columbus Police Sgt. Benjamin Messerly was hospitalized with a cut on his head that required staples. It is unclear if he was inside or outside of his vehicle at the time of the crash.

Police say Messerly’s police cruiser and the vehicle that crashed into it were destroyed.

Authorities say the driver, 32-year-old Amber Marinello-Cabrera, was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired. The Dispatch reports she is facing an additional charge of aggravated vehicular assault.