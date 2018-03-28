BOSTON (AP) — A jury has awarded a Massachusetts police officer more than $2 million after finding she was subjected to sexual discrimination at work.

The Suffolk Superior Court jury last week awarded veteran Winthrop Officer Judy Racow $676,000 in emotional damages and $1,352,000 in punitive damages.

In her suit, Racow said she was wrongly removed from the detective unit, passed over for other jobs, excluded from training sessions and wrongly investigated. She said she suffered emotional distress, was prevented her from doing her job effectively, and lost the opportunity to earn overtime.

Her lawyers say the punitive damages were made “to condemn and deter future conduct of the same nature.”

Winthrop Police Chief Terence Delehanty, who’s also interim town manager, told The Boston Globe the town is reviewing the verdict and will appeal.

___

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com