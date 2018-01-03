OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two people were shot and one of them was killed near a Northern California train station after a transit officer fired their weapon.

Oakland Police Officer Johnna Watson says two men were taken to nearby hospitals after a Bay Area Rapid Transit officer fired shots near an Oakland BART station shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Watson says one of the men has since been declared dead.

She says it’s not clear who shot the men since another firearm was found at the scene.

A shooting nine years ago in a BART station led to unrest and large demonstrations.

Former BART Officer Johannes Mehserle was sentenced to two years in prison after he was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for fatally shooting Oscar Grant on Jan. 1, 2009 on an Oakland train platform. Mehserle is white; Grant was black and unarmed.