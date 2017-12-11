BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Anoka County sheriff’s officials say an officer fired a gunshot while responding to a domestic disturbance in Blaine, but no one was struck.

The sheriff’s office said Monday two Centennial police officers responded to a call Sunday about 7 p.m. about a man who was threatening others with a butcher knife and also had a handgun.

Authorities say the officers confronted the suspect who they say was not compliant. That’s when a single shot was fired by an officer. The man was subdued with a stun gun.

Officials say the man was armed with a BB gun.