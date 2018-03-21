CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis police officer has returned to duty about five years after he was fired over racial profiling allegations.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Lt. Patrick “Rick” Hayes resumed working for the St. Louis County Police Department in January. He was fired after nine officers told internal affairs investigators he’d ordered them to racially profile black people in and around shopping centers in the southern part of the county.

A police board hearing his appeal voted in 2016 to reinstate him and demote him to patrolman from lieutenant. But the department refused to let Hayes return to work until a year after judge said it had to comply.

Hayes declined to comment through his attorney. He’s suing for back pay and to be reinstated as a lieutenant.

