PELL CITY, Ala. (AP) — Police say a man has been fatally shot in a shooting at a service station in Alabama.
Pell City Police Chief Paul Irwin told local news media that 32-year-old Jackie Germaine Ragland was killed Thursday morning. An officer found an armed suspect in progress of robbing the store at Texaco after responding to reports of a robbery around 3:18 a.m.
Irwin says the suspect ran toward the officer with a gun. The officer fired his gun and hit the suspect in the upper torso.
Ragland was pronounced dead on the scene.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the incident.