DENVER (AP) — Authorities say an officer was wounded north of Denver, and they are asking people to shelter away from doors and windows as they search for a suspect.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Wednesday night that an officer was “down” and that investigators had set a large perimeter for the search. No information was released about the officer’s condition or the circumstances of the injury.
The incident happened in a residential area just east of Interstate 25 and about 8 miles (13 kilometers) north of downtown Denver.
The sheriff’s office described the situation in another tweet as a “large dangerous scene with active searches in progress.”
Most Read Stories
- More details emerge about events leading up to WSU QB Tyler Hilinski's death
- Killings in Kentucky latest in string of school shootings — 11 so far this year
- Million-dollar home sales surge in King County, creeping into cheaper neighborhoods VIEW
- Undersea quake sends Alaskans fleeing from feared tsunami VIEW
- Track Edgar Martinez's 2018 Hall of Fame vote count VIEW
A message left with a sheriff’s spokesman was not immediately returned.