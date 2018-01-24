DENVER (AP) — Authorities say an officer was wounded north of Denver, and they are asking people to shelter away from doors and windows as they search for a suspect.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Wednesday night that an officer was “down” and that investigators had set a large perimeter for the search. No information was released about the officer’s condition or the circumstances of the injury.

The incident happened in a residential area just east of Interstate 25 and about 8 miles (13 kilometers) north of downtown Denver.

The sheriff’s office described the situation in another tweet as a “large dangerous scene with active searches in progress.”

A message left with a sheriff’s spokesman was not immediately returned.