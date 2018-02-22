ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A former transit-agency police officer convicted in a sting operation of attempting to help the Islamic State could face decades in prison at his sentencing hearing.
Thirty-eight-year-old Nicholas Young was a patrol officer in the D.C. region’s Metrorail system. He was known as “Officer Friendly” at the Takoma Park station where he was assigned.
A federal jury convicted Young in December on multiple counts, including attempted material support of a terrorist group.
Young purchased more than $200 in gift cards he believed would be used to purchase mobile-phone apps that the Islamic State could use to communicate securely. In reality, though, Young’s Islamic State connection was an FBI informant.
Young argued unsuccessfully at trial that he was entrapped. He faces up to 60 years at his sentencing hearing Friday.