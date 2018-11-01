MERIDIAN, Idaho (AP) — A Meridian police officer who fatally shot a man has been cleared of wrongdoing in the shooting.

The Meridian Police Department said Wednesday that Twin Falls County prosecuting attorney Grant Loebs cleared Officer Kyle Mikowski in the July 1 shooting of Meridian resident Daniel Norris.

Mikowski shot and killed Norris during a shootout with Meridian police. A report released by the department Wednesday says Norris was hit by Taser fire.

The report says when Norris fell to the ground, he began shooting at Mikowski. Mikowski was hit in the legs and returned fire, eventually killing Norris.

According to the report, Mikowski fired eight rounds while Norris fired four. Mikowski was hit twice and was briefly hospitalized.

Authorities later discovered Norris was on the Idaho Department of Corrections Most Wanted List for a parole violation.