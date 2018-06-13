CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Prosecutors say they will not charge a police officer who shot a man who charged at him with a knife in February in North Carolina.

District Attorney Spencer Merriweather III said in a report issued Wednesday that Officer Daniel Flynn was justified in fearing for his life when 27-year-old Charlie Shoupe threatened him as well as other Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers and firefighters and bystanders.

The report says Shoupe’s mother called 911 to report he was having mental problems and was cutting his arms with a steak knife. Later in the call, she says he is trying to attack firefighters and was yelling for police to shoot him.

The report says Flynn told investigators he shot Shoupe because he feared the unarmed firefighters and witnesses filming the incident were at risk.