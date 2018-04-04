PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island police officer charged with punching a 73-year-old bathroom attendant at a Connecticut casino over a plumbing problem has been fired.

A lawyer for Pawtucket says former city officer Michael Tousignant was fired Tuesday.

Authorities say Tousignant was off-duty at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in April 2017 when unprovoked, he punched the attendant in the face, drawing blood. The attendant had apologized to Tousignant’s friend about the fact that the sinks only had cold water.

He was charged with assaulting an elderly person and according to his lawyer, was accepted into a program for first-time offenders that allows for the charge to be dismissed if he complies with terms of the program.

Tousignant’s lawyer said in an email to The Providence Journal that his client is “disappointed.”

